Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini says he feels sorry for those designated for the position of Deputy Ministers of Energy.

According to him, the mess that has been created in the energy sector over the last four years is so huge a problem to be handled by the nominees in the shortest possible time.

“I feel sorry for some of them who may be willing to work, may have the capacity but you just look again at the mess at the energy sector and you wonder what magic they can do within the next couple of days,” he told host of JoyNews’ Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini.

The list of Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Minister-designate had three deputy nominees under the energy ministry.

They are Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam; Afigya-Kwabre South MP, William Owuraku Aidoo and Sekondi MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.

The former broadcaster said although the three nominees may have a zeal for the job ahead, he simply “feels sorry for them” as he foresees a challenge in bringing a solution to the table.

“In the energy sector, I’m very sure on this platform [JoyNews] you have lost count of the number of time we have spoken about the mess that was going on since 2017…

“I feel sorry for them. I know Andrew Egyapa Mercer, I know he is somebody full of energy, I know he has drive, he will want to achieve, I feel sorry for him, giving the nature of problems that he is going to be confronted with,” he told the host.

For Mohammed Amin Adam, the Tamale North MP said he feels “especially sorry for him in his case because this is an energy expert even before his party [the NPP] came into power.”

He noted that Mr Adam formed and led a think-tank, Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) in helping the government at the time to formulate some of the energy policies in the country.

“Isn’t it sad that his party comes into power and well, Amewu is “a fantastic guy, I know also, but he [Mohammed Amin Adam] formed ACEP, he got Amewu and co to work with him, he deputised Amewu and when Amewu is not even at the ministry, he is still deputising a new person. That’s why I feel especially sorry for him.”

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini,

Although one may agree that the Ministers-Designates competence fits the sector of their appointments, the Tamale North MP has concerns.

“Then why is he not the minister, why has he been a deputy for all these years, what does he lack, he should be a minister.”

“Even those that I know, who may have the drive, energy and they have even competency to work I feel sorry for them one because of the level of mess that has been created in the last four years.”

“And in Anta [Mohammed Amin Adam]’s case, I feel sorry for him because he is not even the one that is going to be calling the shots.”

The country is currently facing some challenges in the energy sector which have led to a low distribution of electrical power and some power outages across the nation.

According to Mr Suhuyini, the previous government [NDC] had tried to create some stability by fixing the generation capacity that had been a long time problem of the country’s power situation.

“Fixing the financial situation with the introduction of ESLA that has also been also long term problem and fixing our gas or fuel problem with the Ghana gas been fast-tracked.”

Throwing more light, he observed that currently, there are footages of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh inspecting “delayed projects”.

“If the NPP had continued with the programs that they had inherited, some of the projects that they are now inspecting and “using as reasons for the power interactions that we are experiencing may have been non-existence.”