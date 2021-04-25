Real Madrid missed the chance to return to the top of La Liga as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane picked a strong team despite the Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea on the horizon with Eden Hazard on the bench following a period out through injury.

Real Betis dominated much of the possession in the first half but failed to create many scoring opportunities as Real Madrid also struggled in the attacking third with Karim Benzema isolated.

Rodrygo struck the crossbar with a mishit cross before Vinicius Junior was introduced with half an hour left to play. It was Betis, however, that cranked up the pressure with Guido Rodriguez and Borja Iglesias both passing up good chances.

Hazard made his return from injury with just over 10 minutes remaining, but there was to be no breakthrough as Real Madrid were held at home, leaving them two points off Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.