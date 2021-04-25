At least, one person has been killed in a dynamite explosion at Akyem Amenam in the Birim North District of the Eastern region.

The victim whose name was given as Marfo, 45, was trapped in a mining pit when he and three others had returned to check on the state of dynamite they had lit underground.

The miners went underground after the dynamite failed to blast at the expected time.

The miners have been blasting gold-bearing rocks in the area for some months now.

A resident of Amenam, Decent Amedor, has told Joy News that Marfo who is a known illegal miner died on the spot during the unexpected explosion.

“He died in the pit during the blast. His severed left leg was hanging in his Wellington boots when the police team found their bodies,” he explained.

The other three, according to Mr Amedor, sustained severe injuries and are on admission at the Abirem Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the same hospital for preservation.