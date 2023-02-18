A former Chief Justice (CJ) of the Republic of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, has said she is irritated by association of her name ‘Akuffo’ to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s name.

Speaking on UpFront on JoyNews, Sophia Akuffo said when people attach her name to the President “as though I have no merit or capacity, yes that irritates me but I don’t let it bother me.”

The former CJ said she finds it “irritating” that people refer to her as a family member of the President for which she was appointed to be Chief Justice.

The former top judge also spoke about her “ideology”.

“If you insist on ideology… the ology ology which I thought was outdated after Communism… Maybe I can say I am egalitarian…,”she revealed.

She said she was first appointed to the Supreme Court straight from private practice by late former President John Rawlings before President Kufuor appointed her to the African Court and President Akufo-Addo made her Chief Justice. She said she cuts across as a “friend of everyone and an enemy to none”.

The National Democratic Congress’ National Communications Bureau has severally accused the Akufo-Addo government of running a family members and friends government.

But President Akufo-Addo says he has only two family relatives in his government.

According to the President, all allegations levelled against him to be running a family and friend government are not true.

He disclosed that one of the family relatives in his government is Ken Ofori-Atta – the Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana.

“Mr Ken Ofori-Atta is my cousin.” He said and added that Mr Amoako-Atta, Roads Minister is also related to him.