Assistant Headmaster for Ridge Experimental School in Akyem Oda, Michael Owusu, has been arraigned before the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court presided over by Mr Alexander Oworae for alleged act of sodomy.

The accused is said to have, sometime last year, invited four Junior High School (JHS) students to clean his house at Oda.

While working in the house, Mr Owusu allegedly invited the victim, aged 17, to his bedroom and forcefully inserted his penis into his anus.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Francis Atta–Baah, presenting the facts of the case to the court said the victim, reported the incident to his father who in turn reported his son’s ordeal to the headmistress of the school.

The matter was subsequently investigated by the Ghana Education Service (GES) at Oda where it was agreed by all the parties that Mr Owusu should pay an amount of GH¢1,000 to the victim’s father as a refund of money he spent on his son’s medication.

The accused, however, paid only GH¢700 to the headmistress and thereafter went into hiding, but media reports on the issue led to the arrest of Mr Owusu.

The accused was charged with sodomy and first put before the court on February 4, 2020.

Mr Owusu, aged 40, has been granted GH¢5,000 bail with two sureties to be justified and is to reappear before the court on March 11, 2020.