A 37-year-old evangelist, Frederick Darko, is in the grips of the Gomoa Nyanyano police for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy.

The victim claims the act had been going on for about two years.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicated the evangelist allegedly sought permission from the victim’s parents to live with him only to allegedly turn him into his ‘sex object’ under the guise of cleansing him from a spiritual problem.

The victim said he had been quiet about the act because of alleged threats.

He, however, opened up to his mother after he fell ill.

The mother, Millicent Yeboah, who was drowned in tears, has called on the police to conduct thorough investigations and have the perpetrator punished.

The suspect, Frederick Darko, is expected to appear before the Ofaakor Circuit Court.