The corpse of the late Akyeamehene, Kojo Amoashie, a sub-chief at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, has been reported stolen by unidentified armed men.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the incident occurred on Friday while the corpse was laid in State and awaiting final rituals.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Asafoakye Shark Ayitey revealed a group of armed men stormed the palace amid firing of shots.

ALSO READ:

According to him, they came with two pick-up vehicles and made way with the corpse and the coffin through the dark.

“They wanted to take away the black stool in the palace which I resisted but from no where, a policeman who wants to ascend the throne, appeared and fired more shots,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents, who are living in fear because they don’t know when these perpetrators will return to the town, are appealing for maximum security in the area.