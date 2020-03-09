Mercy Johnson’s husband drags Davido to court

It has been reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s husband, Mr Peter Okojie, has sued sensational singer, Davido for allegedly duping him.

It was gathered that the Omo Baba Olowo crooner was payed a sum of three million Naira to perform at the unveiling of their luxury hotels, Henod Luxury Hotels in Abulegba, Lagos.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old musician, who notified his Instagram followers he will be present at the grand launch, failed to show up.

Davido, who is presently on tour in America, refused to show up and all efforts to speak to his management team proved futile.