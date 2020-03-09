Ghanaian music icon, Samini has threatened to sue a blogger for defamation of character.

He added that he will make a scapegoat out of bloggers who publish falsehood about him.

According to the Linda hitmaker, there is a story circulating on social media that one blogger claims he has granted an interview where he stated Stonebwoy’s new album titled Anloga junction will flop because he is ungrateful.

Samini, however, indicated that until there is video evidence to prove that he made that statement, “lawsuit loading.”

He later expressed his love for his boy, Stonebwoy and wished him all the best on his new album.