The Assin South Member of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, together with members from the District security council, have visited the family of a pregnant teenager who was murdered.

The deceased, 15-year-old Priscilla Botwey, affectionately called Ataa who was five months pregnant was found dead with her head chopped off by an unknown assailant at Assin Nsene in the Assin South District of the Central region after going missing for four days.

Speaking at a gathering, the MP charged the residents to assist the police with information to find the perpetrator behind the gruesome murder.

The Assin South DCE, who was also present, disclosed her checks have revealed Priscilla went to the farm with her grandfather.

She, however, noted she cannot fathom why the grandfather did not return with Priscilla to the house which to her leaves many questions unanswered.

ALSO READ:

Pregnant JHS pupil found dead with head chopped off

Pregnant woman scheduled for CS dies after ditching hospital for prayer camp

The Odekro of Assin Nsene, Nana Adjei Okopa, pleaded with the police to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.