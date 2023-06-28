Political marketing expert Professor Kobby Mensah, from the University of Ghana (UG), has said he knew the NDC (National Democratic Congress) would emerge victorious in the bye-election in the Assin North constituency, considering the contest and historical events surrounding it.

He emphasized that while the margin of victory was substantial, it did not serve as a definitive indication.

However, it provided the NDC with momentum moving forward and presented the NPP (New Patriotic Party) with valuable lessons on re-strategizing.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Professor Mensah stated, “Given the circumstances, I believed the NDC had the upper hand, but the outcome of the results has no bearing on the next election.”

He further explained that the unique characteristics of the Assin North constituency did not significantly impact future elections, aside from providing both parties with learning opportunities.

Professor Mensah pointed out that historical evidence suggests the Central Region has been a swing region.

Consequently, he would not be surprised if some NDC executives’ analysis predicts victory for their party in the 2024 elections.

However, he cautioned against taking such analyses at face value, as their accuracy hinges on the parties’ strategies and their ability to sway voters in specific areas.

James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be making a return to Parliament after his constituents kept faith with him and helped him win the keenly contested Assin North constituency bye-election on Tuesday.

