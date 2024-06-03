The Assin Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) members have invoked curses on the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and the Assin Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Godfred Nti Anewu.

They claim he transported people from Kasoa to transfer their votes to the Assin Central Constituency.

The angry party members slaughtered sheep to invoke river gods, Antoa Nyama and Betinsin to deal with anybody who has the intention to rig the December general election in the Assin Central Constituency.

The Assin Central NDC Women’s Organizer led the group to invoke the dreaded deity against the NPP candidate.

Also, the Assin Central NDC Communications Officer, Abdoni Emmanuel cautioned the Assin Central NPP leadership to desist from busing foreigners to vote in Assin Central or face their wrath.

Although the Assin Central Electoral Commission officials have refused to talk about the matter.

Meanwhile, the Assin Central NPP candidate, Godfred Nti Anewu, who spoke in a telephone conversation with Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, said he is innocent of all accusations being leveled against him.

He said the curses of the NDC will not work.

