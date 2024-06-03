Members of the Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum are returning to the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to demonstrate.

This comes after a promise by the Ministry to engage them was not honoured.

On May 21, the group announced the temporary suspension of its planned picketing on May 22 and 29, 2024 following a request from the Deputy Finance Minister to meet with the Forum to discuss their petition.

The statement at the time indicated that after “a call today from the Deputy Minister for Finance, to have a meeting with us after returning from a trip on 27th May 2024, to discuss our petition, we are suspending the picketing for tomorrow, 22nd May 2024 and Wednesday, 29th May 2024.”

But fresh developments have pushed the aggrieved customers to the wall.

In an interview, the convenor, Dr Adu Antwi revealed that “the meeting that was promised by the Deputy Minister for Finance Dr Stephen Amoah to have with us after he has returned from his trip on 27th May 2024 has still not come on.”

He added that subsequent follow-ups via text message have also yielded no results.

On the back of that, the Forum says its initial plan to picket the Ministry every Wednesday until the end of November 2024 to demand financial provisions for the payment of depositors’ funds is back in full swing.

“…Next Wednesday, 5th June 2024, we are resuming the picketing. And when we resume, we will be picketing every Wednesday till we achieve results,” he said.

