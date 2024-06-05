The Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum has announced that it will resume its picketing at the Finance Ministry today, Wednesday, June 5, after the ministry failed to follow through on its recent promise to engage with them.

Despite assurances from a Deputy Finance Minister Dr Stephen Amoah, the ministry has not addressed the forum’s concerns, leaving members frustrated.

The group had previously suspended its protest following Dr Amoah’s intervention, but the lack of engagement has forced them to re-reconsider their decision.

The members are demanding that the Finance Ministry provides assurances that will enable the Bank of Ghana to release funds locked up in defunct finance firms.

According to Dr Adu Anane Antwi, the Convenor of the Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum, the group has been left with no choice but to resume picketing due to the ministry’s inaction.

The forum is determined to continue its protest until its grievances are addressed and its members receive the funds they are owed.

“We will be resuming our picketing this Wednesday, June 5, 2024, as the meeting that was promised by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr Stephen Amoah with us after he returned from his trip on May 27, 2024, has still not come on.

“I sent the Deputy Minister a text message and a WhatsApp message last Thursday reminding him that we are still waiting for him to call us for the meeting. We still have not received any response whatsoever from the Ministry of Finance, and therefore…this coming Wednesday, June 5, we are resuming the picketing,” he said.

