Fluenta (www.Fluenta.com), a global leader in developing ultrasonic sensing technology to measure flare gas, has recently partnered with SEGITEC, an integrator of control and instrumentation solutions with strong roots in North Africa, to become its official distributor.

Fluenta’s ultrasonic flare gas measurement solutions and SEGITEC’s established distribution network in North Africa offer operators improved access and support for accurate and reliable flare gas measurement. This collaboration aligns with the shared goal of both companies to enhance access to sustainable practices within the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors. The partnership will also support diversity and energy security in the region.

Commenting, Julian Dudley-Smith, Fluenta Managing Director said: “Fluenta’s mission to help operators comply with environmental regulations is complemented by SEGITEC’s expertise in providing value-added services, which include project management, engineering, commissioning, operations, and maintenance. The partnership will support operators’ decarbonisation plans, enhance environmental credentials, and ensure compliance with regulations and safety standards.”

The oil and gas and petrochemical industries are subject to stringent environmental regulations, and flaring emissions are closely monitored and regulated by authorities worldwide. Fluenta’s ultrasonic technology ensures accurate measurement and reporting of flare gas emissions, allied with SEGITEC’s expertise as an integrator of control and instrumentation, will help organisations comply with regulatory requirements and avoid costly fines and penalties.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising environmental impact are top priorities for petrochemical and oil and gas companies. Three countries in the region are forging ahead with their commitments to reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. Algeria has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 22% by 2030, Tunisia increased its ambition in the revised National Determined Contribution (NDC) by setting a conditional emissions reduction target of 45% below 2010 levels by 2030, and Gabon included a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

“We are excited to partner with Fluenta, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future,” said Omar Ben Ayed, SEGITEC’s CEO. “This partnership is a significant milestone, as it allows us to offer energy companies in North Africa and Gabon the best-in-class solutions to meet tightening environmental standards. Together, we are committed to empowering the region’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industries to achieve their environmental goals while maintaining operational excellence.”

Accurate flare gas measurement is essential for emissions control, demonstrating environmental commitment, and ensuring safety. Fluenta’s technology offers real-time data for immediate response to irregularities, supporting regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, safety, and operational optimisation. With precise monitoring, petrochemical companies can balance economic efficiency and responsible environmental management, benefiting their bottom line and the planet.

Segitec and Fluenta will be showcasing at this year’s NAPEC event (https://apo-opa.co/3X93kgA) on 14-16 October in Algeria.

About Fluenta:

Fluenta has been a global leader in ultrasound technology and its application in flare gas measurement since its inception in 1985 and has more than 30 years’ expertise in the technology, including thousands of deployments, often in some of the most challenging environments in the world, where safety and accuracy are paramount.

For more on Fluenta, please visit: www.Fluenta.com.

Follow our news on LinkedIn https://apo-opa.co/3Xan6Il.

About SEGITEC:

SEGITEC is a premier integrator of control and instrumentation solutions, with a strong foothold across the African continent. Specialising in project management, engineering, and maintenance, SEGITEC empowers energy operators with best-in-class solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the region’s industries.

For more information: http://www.Segitec.net/en/.