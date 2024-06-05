Based on the survival rate of seedlings planted from 2021 to date during the Green Ghana Day, 30 million trees had survived out of over 41 million seedlings planted.

Speaking at a news briefing in Accra, on Tuesday, June 5, ahead of the Green Ghana Day on Friday, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, said in the maiden edition of 2021, seven million seedlings were planted with 67 per cent survival rate.

In 2022, he said 24 million were planted with 72 per cent survival rate, and in 2023, 10.7 million were planted with 81 per cent survival rate.

Mr Jinapor said since 2021 to date, the government had disbursed eight million Ghana cedis for purchasing of seedlings.

However, he said, both private and public sector institutions like faith-based organisations and the Ghana Armed Forces had also supported with donation of seedlings and logistics to make the exercises successful.

The government had targeted to plant 10 million seedlings this year nationwide, with the commemorative tree planting ceremony scheduled to take place at Burma Camp in Accra on Friday, June 7.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead the commemorative tree planting exercise with other important dignitaries including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, and Chief Justice Mrs Gertrude Torkono.

This year’s Green Ghana Day is on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow” with six million trees expected to be planted in degraded forest reserves while four million would go to farms, parks, recreational grounds, along medians of roads and communities.

The Minister said plants such as ornamentals, fruits and multi-purpose trees like Avocado, Royal Palm, Coconut, Mango, Milletia, Tree of Life, lemon, Acacia and Mansonia would be planted across the country.

Seedlings would be available at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and District Offices of the Forestry Commission.

“We urge you, our friends from the media, to carry the message across, and mobilise our country in support of this noble undertaking,”he said.

Mr Jinapor appealed to all Ghanaians and residents of Ghana, revered chiefs and queen-mothers, religious and faith-based organisations, ministers, parliamentarians, judges, public and civil servants, health professionals, students and teachers and civil society organisations, members of the Diplomatic Corps, development partners, artisans, and all persons living in Ghana, to once more, support the Ministry to make this year’s exercise a success.

Trees, he said, were indispensable to the health of the planet and the well-being of the citizens.

“Planting and conserving trees is essential for sustainable development and the resilience of ecosystems and human communities. The statement that when the last tree dies, the last man dies still holds true today as ever. Let us, therefore, join hands and green Ghana on Friday, June 7, 2024, the Green Ghana Day” Mr. Jinapor added.

