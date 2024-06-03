The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that passengers will check in at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA) through E-gates by the end of the year.

The Vice President said this in a meeting with the clergy in Cape Coast as part of his Central regional tour.

“In fact, before the end of this year, if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka International Airport you don’t have to go to an immigration officer. We are putting together the E-gate, just put in your Ghana card and it will open for you. The E-gate will come into work in Ghana before the end of the year,” Dr Bawumia assured.

He explained that, the E-gates will automatically process passengers through passport control.

Through a facial recognition feature, passports will be checked electronically to ensure a faster and convenient process.

Eligible passengers

Passengers 14 years and above can access the E-gate and secure an e-passport from an eligible country.

Your passport is an e-passport if it has a small camera symbol at the bottom of the front cover.

