The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted that Ghana would be better positioned to benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution under his watch.

The flagbeearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) explained that government has already laid the foundation by implementing the digitisation agenda.

Dr Bawumia said this when he met with the clergy, Muslim clerics, traditional authorities, and the youth in Ho, during a day’s tour of the Volta Region.

“This world is going to be digital. We are moving in the 4th industrial revolution into the digital era and Ghana and Africa, we missed the first, second, and third world revolutions and we don’t have to miss the 4th industrial revolution”, he stressed.

He expressed optimism about African countries performing better than many of the advanced countries in the world.

Dr Bawumia and his team began his tour with separate meetings with clergymen and Muslim clerics where he shared his vision to transform Ghana.

He touched on his digitisation agenda, the transformation of the agriculture sector, the introduction of a flat tax system, and reduced import duty among others.

“If we bring in about 200 electric vehicles to do a proof of concept so that everybody will see how the electric buses can bring down the cost then we will take it from there.

“If you don’t bring down the cost of transport, so many of our population rely on public transport, probably 90% rely on public transport. So if we bring down public transport cost, we bring down the cost of living”, he said.

At an engagement with traditional authorities, the President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, implored Dr Bawumia to use his influence to purge chieftaincy disputes, citing the dire effects on the country’s public purse, citizenry, and image on the international front.

The team made its way to the Ho Central Market where Dr. Bawumia was mobbed by the traders.

There was an exciting euphoria in the market with the traders chanting NPP songs and rushing to shake and hug the Vice President.

He wrapped up his tour with the youth connect where he addressed students, artisans, and the youth, urging them to elect him as the next President of Ghana.

