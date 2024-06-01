Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is anticipating a challenging showdown against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana is slated to visit the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako for the third matchday fixture on June 6, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.

Speaking after a rigorous training session at Legon’s University of Ghana Stadium, Salisu stressed the formidable nature of the Malian squad and underscored the necessity for comprehensive preparation.

“It’s clear Mali won’t be an easy opponent. They boast a strong team, and we must ready ourselves accordingly,” Salisu remarked to the press.

The Black Stars have encountered a mixed bag of results in Group I, securing a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi before suffering a similar defeat against Comoros in Moroni.

Currently occupying the fourth spot in the group standings, Ghana is keen on returning to winning ways to bolster their chances of World Cup qualification, set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the Mali encounter, Ghana will square off against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.