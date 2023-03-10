Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has revealed the alleged girlfriend of murdered soldier, Imoro Sheriff, has been left devasted by the incident.

Mr Norgbey has explained the lover whose identity is yet to be revealed was invited by the police and interrogated.

Speaking in an interview, the lawmaker said she was the only person who has so far been invited for interrogation in connection with the matter.

“According to the Police, it appeared the girl has also been devastated about the whole issue, the guy was with her throughout the night up to 2 AM when they departed and just to wake up the following morning to hear the issues on social media, she was devastated about it.

“So by and large, it was the only person that was questioned as we speak now. so we are waiting to see if the culprits will be arrested,” Mr Norgbey told Accra-based 3FM.

This was on the back of reports that the 21-year-old was returning from his girlfriend’s house at Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka at Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The soldier, who was with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region, was stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

However, his family has dismissed the reports, stating Sheriff didn’t have any girlfriend but was going to the house to see them when he met his untimely death.

Speaking after the final funeral rites at the 37 Military Hospital Morgue on Thursday, Sheriff’s sister said he was a very shy person and therefore wondered why people believe such reports.