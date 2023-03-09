Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has said the call by Afia Kyeraa, mother of the murdered soldier, Sheriff Imoro, for the military to continue subjecting residents to beatings is not the way to go.

According to him, as much as he can understand her plight following the gruesome murder of her son, it doesn’t mean the whole community has become suspects and so taking that tangent won’t solve the problem.

“The woman is going through a lot and I can understand her. You know when your son is taken away by some circumstance; you have the right to make any comment. But the only problem is that you don’t know who may be the victim the next time, it may be your own relative.

“This crime was committed by a few people we are all trying to identify. When you think that the military should stay at one particular place and be beating people until they get the suspect it is wrong, I can assure you that the one or people who committed this crime is/are not even in the community as of now, that person might have absconded long ago,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

His comment comes after Madam Afia Kyeraa said she supports the military actions.

But Mr Norgbey and some Assembly Members are taking steps to sue the Ghana Armed Forces over the injustice. He urged security agencies to have their intelligence on the ground, get information and make a targeted arrest, which to him is the only way to get the perpetrators of the crime.

