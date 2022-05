Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor, popularly known as Fire Lady, has released a gospel worship melody titled ‘Amazing God’ to commemorate her birthday on May 21.

The song which features Perpetual Didier popularly known as the gospel striker is to appreciate God for how far she has come in life.

The song will officially be launched on Asempa FM’s Ladies Time show on Saturday at 12.30 pm.

The full video will also be streamed on all her social media platforms.

Below is a teaser