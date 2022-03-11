Fans of Asempa FM residing in Sunyani and its environs can now listen to their favourite weekday sports show, Fire for Fire.

On the frequency 102.7 FM, audiences can tune in to Jewel FM at the normal time of 1:00pm to listen to host Countryman Songo as he dissects major sports news.

In a letter dated March 10, 2022, the Jewel Broadcasting Network (JBN) gained permission to air the radio content.

This is part of efforts to expand the number one show to other regions of Ghana, in a bid to reach a nationwide coverage.

Fire for Fire is an award winning sports show that hold authorities responsible for sports in Ghana accountable, while demanding appropriate reforms for the betterment of the sector.

It is ranked the most watched sports show, and it’s host, Countryman Songo, is widely appreciated for his efforts in keeping authorities on their toes.