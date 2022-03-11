A 30-year-old farmer, Gbomkatey Jorvuo, has been arrested by police at Bole for killing his biological father, Jorvuo Jorbuo, at Dorlanakura, a village near Bale in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

According to the Bole District Police Crime Officer, ASP Wisdom Pavis Agbaklah, the suspect shot and killed his father on 24th August 2021 at about 12:00 am with a single barrel shot gun.

Gbomkatey fled the scene before the crime was discovered and remained in hiding days later.

ASP Agbaklah indicated that on Wednesday, 9th March 2022 the police had a tip-off that the suspects had returned to the village.

He was subsequently arrested shortly after.

The crime officer said the suspect will be put before the Bole district magistrate court on Friday.

The reason for murderimg his father is still unknown as Gbomkatey is tight-lipped on the matter.