The Minority in Parliament has backed calls for an independent Commission of Inquiry into the killing of two key suspects in the ongoing police investigation into the bullion van heists.

The two suspects, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, were shot dead during a gunfight between police officers and the criminal gang involved in the bullion van heists at Borteyman at Ashaiman.

Ranking member on the Defense and Interior Committee, James Agalga, believes the circumstances leading to the death of the two key suspects are problematic.

He also indicated that he has filed an urgent question to summon the Interior Minister before the House to brief members on the status of investigation into the death of the two suspects.

He also charged government to take steps to clean up the security agency alleging there are rogue elements in the security services.

