The Ashanti regional police command is pursuing a four-member armed robbery gang who, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at about 4:00 am, fired gunshots into a commercial bus at Woraso along the Mampong-Ejura road killing one person and wounding another.



According to the police, the regional anti-robbery team, led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Boakye Afful Yiadom, has since moved to the area and in pursuit of the alleged highway robbers in the bushes and surrounding towns.



The Command is, therefore, appealing to the residents and members of the community along the stretch to collaborate with the police in order to get the criminals arrested as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, the police say it is in contact with the family of the victims who is being taken through psychological and counselling sessions while the investigation continues.



The injured person is in stable condition at the hospital.



The police said anyone with credible information should call the police on emergency numbers 191, 18555, 112 for prompt action.



The law enforcement agency has assured the locals that they will definitely get the robbers.