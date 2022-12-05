Adom TV’s exquisite sports show, Fire for Fire, was electrified as host Countryman Songo takes a swipe at president of Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and Otto Addo following Ghana’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana, in the past 12 months has had a torrid campaign in both the continental and world tournament.

Black Stars’ hopes of progressing from the group stages came to an end after sworn rivals, Uruguay beat the West Africans for the second time after more than a decade.

Below is the video: