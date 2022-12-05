Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Danny Welbeck, has disclosed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) did not officially approach him over a possible nationality switch from England to Ghana.

The 32-year-old was born in Manchester to Ghanaian parents and made his senior debut in 2011 for the Three Lions as a substitute against Ghana in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The 42-capped Englishman revealed choosing to play for his country of birth was not a difficult decision to make.

“There wasn’t like an official approach from Ghana to come and play for them or anything like that, so it wasn’t as hard as a decision like people would have thought,” he told the YouTube channel, Michael Dapaah, in an interview.

“It was natural for me because I’ve been playing for England since I was 14 so it’s like a natural progression to try and reach that next step.

“You know you want to get to the next stage group, 19, 21, and the senior team.”

The former Manchester United and Arsenal star said making his senior England debut against the country of his parents is a memory he will always keep with him.

“I remember this game because I made my debut against Ghana,” Welbeck added.

“It was like my family, not in the England section, and they are like boo; they were booing along as well, so it was a mad moment, but one that is definitely a highlight.”