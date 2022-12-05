The Minority in Parliament has kicked against the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy and called for an immediate remedy before it lands the country into a ditch of no return.

Speaking at a News Conference on Monday, the caucus led by their leader, and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, said they were disappointed at the level of incompetence exhibited by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and His Economic Management Team Chair, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the continuous destruction on the Ghanaian economy.

He stated that the Minority would resist the policies and economic statements that have been laid before Parliament.

Specifically, Mr Iddrisu questioned the morality of the Akufo-Addo led government on the 2.5% VAT increment as someone who vehemently resisted its implementation in 1995 with his Ku me Preko demo.

Mr Iddrisu maintained the Minority will reject it outrightly.

ALSO READ:

2023 Budget: New revenue mobilisation measures burdening productive sector – Twum Akwaboah

Apart from the VAT, the Caucus also expressed worry over the review of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).