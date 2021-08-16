Adom TV’s Fire for Fire is set to bounce back to normal as refined sports host, Countryman Songo takes over.

Songo was out of the country for a professional engagement in the United Kingdom, paving way for his stand-in, Kobby Stonne to host his show.

By virtue of his unshaken position in the sports industry as an agenda setter, Songo was handed the role of leading Ghana’s Paralympic team to meet the Mayor of Luton, Maria Lovell.

The meeting, which happened on August 11, saw both parties agreeing on how to include and make sports friendly for the physically challenged as the country readies for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

After two weeks of being off air, the ever-bubbly and knowledgeable Songo, real name Patrick Osei Agyemang, will grace the screens again.

His energetic intro is to be expected, as he comes on live on Adom TV at 1:00 pm today, Monday, August 16 to dissect top sports stories.