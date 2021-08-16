Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, which has been at the forefront of football support, has again renewed its sponsorship of live broadcast of the 2021/22 English Premier League (EPL) in its drive towards giving more value to its soccer viewing subscribers and other lovers of the league.

The company disclosed in a statement that fans of EPL in Nigeria and Ghana are in for enjoyable time as they watch live broadcasts of the matches on Supersport channels on DSTV all through the 2021/2022 season.

“As a major supporter of football in Africa, we have sponsored the broadcast of EPL matches for the past nine seasons and remain committed to ensuring that football fans enjoy all the matches live, with 380 fixtures available from now until May, 2022, when the champions of the league will be crowned,” it said.

According to the company, the infectious joy that the game brings to football fans on the continent explains why it has consistently sponsored the live broadcast on Supersports since 2013/ 2014 league season. “We, therefore, are wishing the clubs and their fans across the world an exciting football season,” Glo added.

The league opened officially for the 2021/2022 season on Friday, August 13, when the Brentford Community Stadium, West London, hosted popular team, Arsenal and newly promoted club side, Brentford Football Club as they battled for supremacy.​