A meet-and-greet section is set to hold for Adom TV’s exceptional sports show host, Countryman Songo in the United States of America (USA).

Fire for Fire will make waves in the foreign land as 3G Media, an award-winning event organiser has the programme on it’s shoulders.

The three-day event will have its first edition on 9th April at Ike’ Multimedia Barber Shop at Bronx, New York.

The second edition will hold the next day at a local restaurant, Anokye Krom, Worcester.

The final meet-and greet will be in Brooklyn, also in New York on the 11th April, 2020.

Fans of Countryman Songo will have a feel of him, as he transfers the heat from the screens to real life.