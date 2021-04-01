President Nana Akufo-Addo has, in his Easter address to the nation on Thursday morning, pleaded with Ghanaians to endure another quiet Easter this year.

“Last year, due to the onset of the pandemic, we had a muted Easter celebration and we all agree that the usual festivities associated with Easter had to be cancelled.

“We were faced with an unknown foe and we, therefore, had to take the difficult but necessary decisions to protect our lives and livelihoods,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo added that “devoid of public gatherings, and the merrymaking that characterises this season, there will, therefore, be no Easter conventions, picnics, or parties or gathering at the beaches.”

He said churches can host service not longer than two hours, while strictly observing the requisite social distancing rules.

“Night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be closed. Funerals, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned,” President Akufo-Addo said.