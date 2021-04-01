Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been warned not to eye any position in the Minority caucus.

Such a move, according to the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, could end his political career.

He was reacting to the resignation of Mr Ablakwa from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

Though he did not give detailed reason for his impromptu decision, he said it was based on principle.

But some members of the NDC have described the resignation as populist, claiming that it is an attempt to undermine the Minority leadership, led by Haruna Iddrisu.

Others even claimed the North Tongu MP resigned to win the support of the grassroots as he prepares to take a leadership position in the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Commenting on this development, Mr Jacobs said he is tempted to believe Mr Ablakwa’s resignation is to “appease the footsoldiers.”

However, he indicated that, it will be ill-timed for the North Tongu MP to use this as an opportunity to launch his interest for leadership position in the Minority.

“I don’t think Okudzeto will clamour to take leadership position in Parliament [because] he will be crucified,” he added.

He said the Minority Leader is now an institution, hence changing him could spell doom for the NDC in Parliament.

Mr Jacobs, also a former member of the NDC, advised the party not to bow to pressure from footsoldiers to commit a political blunder.