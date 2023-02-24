Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, says clubs need to communicate well with their fans in order for them to patronise the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Mr Bobie has stated it is an essential tool in every aspect of human life, thus, clubs need to communicate well with fans ahead of games.

He was speaking at the second edition of the Asempa Sports Dialogue at the Accra Digital Center, Friday, on the theme, Getting The Fans Back To The Stadium.

The ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has witnessed some poor attendance at the various stadia making it difficult for clubs to get enough revenue.

The dialogue was therefore on how to get the fans back to the various stadia.

Admitting the media can also help with publicity, the minister maintained it is the sole responsibility of clubs to take that up and make it happen.

“There should be a collaboration between the media and the clubs. The clubs should resort to traditional media and social media to communicate well with the fans.

“Sometimes football administrators assume that the media will do the publicity but the administrators must pick up that responsibility and tell their fans to come to the stadium. If the message is delivered effectively, the fans will surely go to the stadium,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the second round of the Ghana Premier League started last weekend.