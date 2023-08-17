Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced the signing of Samuel Asamoah from Bofoakwa Tano.

The defender joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal ahead of the new football season.

Asamoah had a sensational season with Bofoakwa Tano, playing a pivotal role in helping the Sunyani-based side secure Premier League qualification after a 16-year absence.

Asamoah, after completing the switch, described it as a great step for his career.

“This is a great step for me because it has been the club I have always prayed for, and to be here finally means a lot,” he told the club website.

“I know fans of Kotoko do not take their number-two position lightly because of names like Frank Amankwaa, Aziz Ansah and Amos Frimpong, but I will be ready to do my best to be remembered like these legends,” he added.

Asamoah made 18 appearances last season with five assists last season for Bofoakwa.

He becomes the fourth signing in Prosper Narteh Ogum’s defensive reinforcement following the acquisition of Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabeyin Amoah, and Ansu Henry.

Asamoah is expected to team up with his teammates at the pre-season at Beposo ahead of the new football campaign.

Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Heart of Lions.

READ ALSO