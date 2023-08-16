Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Kalo Ouattara ahead of the new 2023/24 football season.

The talented forward signed a three-year deal with the Reds from Berekum Chelsea.

“We’re pleased to confirm the signing of striker, Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal. Welcome KALO,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko said.

Welcome KALO

Head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum, also expressed his delight following the acquisition of the striker.

“Kalo is one for the future and the present. He has all the qualities to thrive at this club and at this level, and we are happy to have him here,” he told the club website.

The former Ghana Premier League champions have already signed former Susubiribi Sporting Club defender Yahaya Dawuni alongside Nanabayin Amoah from Venomous Vipers and midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu on a three-year deal each.

Kalo will team up with the rest of his teammates to continue their pre-season camp at Beposo.

Asante Kotoko will get the season underway with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on September later this year.