Arsenal have completed a deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya from fellow Premier League outfit Brentford.

The Spaniard had been the subject of major transfer speculation during the summer, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham failing with bids.

It had been suggested that Spurs and Bayern were put off by Brentford’s reported £40 million asking price.

The Gunners got a deal over the line after Raya informed Brentford of his desire to make the move.

Arsenal wrapped up the formalities of the deal on a season-long loan, allowing Raya move across London for at least one season with the option in the contract to make it permanent.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League. With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

Brentford had been preparing for Raya’s departure, having signed Netherlands international Mark Flekken from Bundesliga side Freiburg earlier in the summer.

Despite being born in Spain, Raya has spent his entire professional career in England.

He started life at Blackburn, turning professional in 2014. Brentford made the move for Raya in the summer of 2019, and he has gone on to become a Spain international.

Raya’s arrival will increase competition on Gunners No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has had an excellent couple of seasons under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and signed a long-term deal in May.