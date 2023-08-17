Asante Kotoko have announced they have terminated the contract of four players ahead of the new Ghana football season.

In an official statement, the club announced that former Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan who joined midway last season has left the club.

His contract has been terminated by mutual consent as the Reds continue to prepare for the 2023/24 football season.

Mohammed Alhassan is just one of four players whose contracts have been terminated by Asante Kotoko this week.

The others include Charles Owusu, Samuel Boateng, and Dickson Afoakwa.

“The Club will like to confirm the departure of these gentlemen by mutual consent. We are grateful for their contributions during their time with us and wish them the very best for the future,” part of a post on the Twitter page of Kotoko said.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are in talks with some players in hopes of securing their services to bolster the squad of the team.

Kotoko, meanwhile, have confirmed the signings of Samuel Asamoah, Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabeyin Amoah, and Ansu Henry.