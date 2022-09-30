The Police have arrested 16 persons in connection with a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce on September 29, 2022.

Police have retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery.

Efforts were underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession.

The Police have also seen a viral video on the incident which is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that all the other perpetrators will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the statement added.