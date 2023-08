A gold buyer only identified as Ahlaji has allegedly been stabbed to death by two armed robbers at Subriso near Benso in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality of the Western Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the incident happened at about 4:30 am on Monday.

Reports indicate residents, after a hot chase, managed to arrest one of the robbers and beat him to death.

Police were yet to visit the scene at the time of filing this report.

