Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has been urged to render unqualified apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to his outbursts during the super delegates elections.

This, according to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is the honourable thing to do.

Mr Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, went berserk after his polling agent was allegedly chased out of a voting centre by angry delegates.

The livid presidential hopeful was captured on camera promising to deliver “a showdown” to President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia.

Mr Agyapong has since been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for misconducting himself during the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.

But Chairman Wontumi on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said he reacted based on misinformation.

He claimed one Kwame Owusu, who is a member of the campaign team, conveyed false information to Mr Agyapong who failed to verify before going on rampage.

“I blame Kwame Owusu for Ken’s conduct. He should have known better,” Chairman Wontumi fumed.

He appealed to Mr Agyapong to apologise to the President and Vice to put matters to rest.