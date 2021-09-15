Soul singer and Vodafone Icons first-runner up in 2018, Verony, says she left legendary producer Appietus’s record label after few arguments over funds that were meant to promote her music career.

After the music talent show in 2018, the songstress was signed on Appietus’s Creative Records label but in a latest interview with Andy Dosty, she said too much was expected from the music producer when she signed the contract.

Verony said she wasn’t happy about how her songs were promoted among other things that she expected from Appietus.

She, however, said their relationship hasn’t been completely sour as she calls him whenever she needs his help over industry matters.

Talking about her contract with Appietus, she said: The contract died after one year so I am no longer with him. I do not think I will ever go back to work with him though we have no issues.

