Highly Spiritual artiste, Mr Drew, has rubbished rumours circulating in the public domain that he is dating colleague singer Sefa.

According to him, they are just friends, adding that, they have never thought about getting intimate though some people think otherwise.

Interestingly, Mr Drew further disclosed that they rather admire each other and it wouldn’t be bad even if they decide to go beyond friendship.

Their song E Choke has been making waves on social media and their recent trip to the United Kingdom sparked rumours that the two have chances of being “lovers”.

