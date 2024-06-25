The court of Appeal is expected to deliver a ruling on a defamation suit filed by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng aimed at restraining Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from discussing him in relation to the National Cathedral project.

Haven failed on two previous occasions, this is the third attempt by Rev. Kusi Boateng also known in other quarters as Adu Gyamfi to restrain the MP.

Rev. Kusi Boateng, a troubled member of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project suffered a second defeat in July last year, when the Human Rights Court dismissed a similar application in May that year.

Rev. Kusi Boateng’s lawyers have furnished the court with additional grounds, hoping to turn the tide in their favour in a legal battle that has garnered a lot of media attention.

Thaddeus Sory is leading the legal team of Ablakwa who is also present in court.

Rev. Kusi Boateng is absent in court, but his legal representation led by Boby Banson is present.

Meanwhile, Ablakwa’s lawyer, Thaddeus Sory is challenging the panel that has been constituted, arguing that it is not duly constituted within the constitutional provision, and undermines the respondent’s opportunity for a fair trial under Article 13 of the 1992 constitution.