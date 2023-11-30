The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, to apologise and retract his unfortunate comment perceived to be demeaning to women in the region.

The demand was made during a press conference held at the NDC’s Regional Office in the Bolgatanga-East District, on Wednesday, September 29, 2023.

The NDC’s Regional Communication Officer, Abdullah Salifu Jonathan, conveyed the party’s strong objection to what they deemed an “unrepentant attitude” of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leaders, accusing them of launching unwarranted attacks on Ghanaian women.

“We, therefore, unequivocally condemn the backward and stereotypical attack and attempt by the dishonorable Stephen Yakubu and the NPP to portray and present the women of this region as mere sex objects. We thus, demand an immediate retraction and apology from Mr. Yakubu within 48 hours,” the party stated.

The Upper East Regional communicator also called for swift action from the Regional Minister to ensure the proper treatment and compensation of victims of military brutality in Garu, holding him accountable as the head of the Regional Security Council (RESEC) for the incident.

The party expressed dissatisfaction with the Regional Minister’s handling of the region’s challenges, emphasising the need for leadership with depth and intellectual prowess.

It further called for the minister’s resignation or dismissal, citing concerns about the expenditure of taxpayer resources on what they described as a “clueless leader”.

The party warned of potential civil actions, including massive demonstrations, if the Minister fails to comply with its demands within the stipulated 48-hour period.

The party also stressed the importance of respect and equality for all and urged serious consideration of the challenges faced by the people of the Upper East Region.