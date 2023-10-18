A 33-year-old chartered accountant, Maxwell Kwabena Asare, has been enstooled Omanhene of the Anum Traditional Area in the Eastern region.

The new Omanhene with the stool name Akusiaku Brempong Kumi Sasraku VIII, succeeds Nana Appiah Kumi II who died about seven years ago.

Akusiaku Brempong Sasraku who was chosen by the queenmother, Nana Ama Korantemaa I among two royals nominated by the Abusuapanin, Ofosu Kwakye, went through the required customary rites and was carried through the principal streets of the town before his coronation.

The colourful event was attended by dignitaries including the Omanhene of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, who chaired the occasion; the Anum Asamankesehene, Barima Esseh Kwasi Mensah Bediako III; the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Enam Ahadzide; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko and the District Chief Executive for the area, Samuel Kwame Agyekum.

At his coronation which took place at Anum last Saturday, Akusiaku Brempong Sasraku called on his divisional chiefs, sub-chiefs and people of the area to support him to enable him discharge his traditional duties diligently.

He said his ultimate vision was to restore absolute peace in Anum, which would, in turn ensure massive development of the area.

“I have promised to serve the people of Anum with humility so I need everybody to give me the needed support to discharge my traditional duties for Anum and to make the area a development hub,” Akusiaku Brempong Sasraku stated.

Touching on his vision for the traditional area, he said he would ensure that the traditional area was provided with good roads since their main road network was in a deplorable state as well as educational infrastructure and potable water.

To be able to achieve this, Akusiaku Brempong Sasraku said he and his divisional chiefs and sub-chiefs would collaborate effectively with the government and other agencies to speed up development, especially the rehabilitation of the bad road in the area.

For his part, the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto, advised the chiefs and people of Anum to continue to respect the decision of the queenmother.

That, he said, would restore absolute peace and unity in the area.

Odeneho Akoto said what was needed now was for the chiefs and people of the area to rally behind the new Omanhene to enable him to discharge his traditional duties without any hindrance.

The Krontihene of Anum, Osahene Owusu Ntow, said there was already peace and unity in the area and that it was necessary to further promote it in the interest of the people.

The MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, called on the chiefs and people of Anum to give the new paramount chief the needed support, that would make him achieve his ultimate goal of contributing to the development of the area.

