Undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, says his team is set to release a new investigative project in January, 2024.

The project, which focuses on organised crime syndicates in Ghana, he revealed, will be shocking and gory.

He made the revelation at the Disruptionlab Network Event in Germany where he and Stephanie Busari of CNN had a discussion on the role of the undercover journalist in combating organized crime in Africa.

Speaking on his latest project, Anas Aremeyaw Anas said the documentary will be shown on BBC Africa Eye.

“The film that I have seen, which is likely to be released on the BBC in January, shocked me, and I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa Eye… It will go globally, it will play on the world service, it will play on BBC Africa Eye, but even me, when I saw the film and I got to the middle, I got out and I went away because the scenes are gory, people can be evil,” he said.

The release of his latest project will coincide with the commencement of Ghana’s election year and it is unclear how this will shape conversation going into the election.

His most recent project saw the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen from office.

In a statement, the President said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against Adu Boahen.