The introduction of Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is aimed at securing universal access to healthcare services.

The NHIS aims to offer financial risk protection, dismantling economic barriers that hinder individuals from obtaining crucial medical care. By easing the burden of out-of-pocket expenses, the NHIS promotes a more inclusive healthcare landscape in Ghana.

As the year ends, many underprivileged individuals grapple with expired NHIS coverage, while others are not even on the scheme,

At the annual December To Remember conference organised by Prophet Sampson Amoateng, vulnerable individuals had their expired NHIS cards renewed and registered new ones including children. Beneficiaries were from the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern and Northern Regions.

This philanthropic endeavor was generously funded by Morgan’s Miracles and the Sampson Amoateng Foundation, both committed to fostering comprehensive health, education, and wellness globally. These foundations supported beneficiaries across Africa, America, North America and the South Asia.

Sheryl Hill of Morgan’s Miracles shared the inspiration behind this act of kindness.

“We strive to impact lives around the world, especially children. The saying goes your health is your wealth; helping people access health care will translate into healthier families. We love what we are doing but we hope expand and make greater impact” she said.

When asked about the potential exhaustion and financial challenges linked to such endeavors, Sheryl Hill said “the major challenge as with any non-profit is funding and having the workers; unlike Ghana where we have volunteers to help us, there are place like Pakistan where you can’t go with number of people you need to help”.

Over 150 individuals reaped the benefits of this year’s initiative. Some beneficiaries, in an interview with the media, expressed appreciation for the transformative impact the programme had on their lives.

“Anytime I go to the hospital they ask if I renewed my health insurance. If I haven’t renewed it and it means I have to play. I got here not long ago but I have been able to renew it.” Kenneth said.

Another beneficiary said, “three days ago, I head Prophet Sampson on radio talking about the need to free your heart of offences and let go bitterness towards people. After the preaching he announce the health insurance registration and renewal exercise. I have been to other places and they didn’t fulfil promises made on radio; but this place they have. I thank the church and may God bless Prophet Sampson and Morgan’s Miracles.”

Ubaida got registered onto the Health Insurance Scheme during last year’s registration and renewal drive in November, by the two foundations “when the prophet announced it, I checked and it had expired. Today, they have renewed it for me. God bless them” Ubaida prayed.

Morgan Hill, CEO of Morgan’s Miracles, shared the envisioned impact and the future strategies for Morgan’s Miracles,

“One of our dreams is to build schools to go into communities where children need education; that is one of our initiatives. Improve the health of people and building people spiritually” she revealed.

As part of this year’s five days December to Remember conference at the House of Miracle Ministries, 500 packs of cooked food were shared; a hundred each day. 300 people went home with uncooked rice and bottles of cooking oil. Persons with disability received undisclosed amount of money to help with their upkeep.