At age 30, Ghana’s Fourth Republican Constitution requires amendments to stay relevant.

That is the proposal of Kings University College Professor Kwame Agyenim.

Prof Agyenim has warned that discarding the parent law for a whole new set of laws could spell doom for the Republic.

On Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, Prof. Agyenim proffered sweeping changes in the Constitution partly bordering on the appointment of the Police Inspector-General and some other top-level public officials.

The constitution affects all Ghanaians but lawyers have a more-than-ordinary interest in the parent law.

In a related development, Big Agenda, thus, asked ace legal practitioner John Agbotey of Accra to give a general overview of the implementation of the law over the last 32 years it has been in existence.

He picked on the often-despised Article 71 that dishes out whopping salaries and ex-gratia payments to government officials.

The quest for review of, and amendments to, the 1992 Constitution is not new. Way back in 2009/10, then President Evans Atta Mills set up a commission to pool suggestions for that purpose.

After the Prof Albert Fiadzoe-led Constitutional Review Commission toured the entire country to source suggestions and present its Report, Ghana went to sleep…recommendations implementation never started!